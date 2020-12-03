6 Ways to Score Extra Christmas Cash

I have already had that talk with my family, and I am so excited that we are going for a lean Christmas. 2020 was rough on all of us. Both my boyfriend's family and my family have agreed that we are just going to buy toys for the children in the family in order to not go broke during the holidays. My boyfriend and I promised that instead of spending money on each other we will spend it on our house that we purchased over the summer.

With so many of us missing out on extra shifts at work and in some horrid cases losing our jobs due to COVID-19 several of us could really use some extra cash during the most expensive time of the year. I was happy to see that I am just like several Americans when it comes to scrounging up and saving some cash. Here are the 6 most popular ways to score extra cash before Christmas.