Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the only encounter with an intoxicated driver in Smith County, Texas this past weekend. Tyler Police, the Texas Department Of Public Safety, and other Smith County Sheriff deputies had encounters with other intoxicated drivers throughout the weekend.

Roughly one-third of those arrested in the county last weekend were either driving while intoxicated or for public intoxication. We post this information as a tool to let others know that drinking and driving are not acceptable and are against the law in hopes that if they or someone they know end up in an intoxicated state that they may make the right decision and call a cab, a ride share service or someone to take them home safely.

Smith County law enforcement was busy making other arrests.

It wasn't just drunk drivers and intoxicated people that ended up behind bars this past weekend in Smith County. There were arrests made for:

burglary of a habitation

evading arrest

parole violations

possession of a controlled substance

forgery

child endangerment

many others

All featured suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

While some suspects have been booked and released, others are still waiting to raise bond money or will wait for their day in court. Until that court date, they are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law..

74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession The following were arrested in Smith County, Texas from Friday, July 29th - Sunday, July 31st.

