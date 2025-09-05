(Dallas, Texas) - I am getting ready for an international flight in just over a week. Me and my fiancé (soon to be wife once we're married next weekend) are going through the check lists of stuff we can and cannot bring. I have a favorite pocket knife that I carry every day, I have to remember to leave that at home because it's illegal to bring aboard the plane.

She'll need to watch the amount of liquids to bring. Stuff like shampoo and conditioner, and even some of her makeup, will have to be left here simply because it is not allowed on the plane. There are a few other items we won't be able to bring on our trip.

These 8 Items That Could Send You to Jail if Brought Through Security

Since the events of September 11, 2001, airport security has been a top priority for every country in the world. The laws and regulations and rules have been into place to help prevent another heartbreaking day like that. If you are not aware of these laws and regulations and rules, it can seriously slow down your otherwise very pleasant trip.

There are the obvious items you shouldn't bring aboard an airplane like a loaded handgun or a knife but there are some other banned items you may not think too much about. Large bottles of liquids is one of those. Something as harmless as a bottle of shampoo or a bottle of soda are not allowed to be brought on the plane in your bag. You will have to stop and either add it to your checked bag or throw it away.

Bring Only the Essentials

Packing for a vacation isn't like in those 90s rom coms where the woman has seven bags full of stuff anymore. You basically can have one bag, and pay extra for each additional bag, and a small carryon for the plane. Pack the big stuff in your checked bag and bring only the essentials in your carryon.

8 Items Not Allowed at Airports in Texas Avoid any headaches with TSA at airports in Texas by not bringing these 8 items. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

READ MORE: The 9 Teen Girls That Vanished in August Across Texas

READ MORE: Destructive and Angry Road Rage Caught on Video in Houston