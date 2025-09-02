(Houston, Texas) - We live in a world where having children go missing is more common then we want to admit. There are many reasons into why they disappeared but really doesn't matter. The family of a missing teen just wants their child home.

That's why it's important to get the word out when a teen does go missing, especially a precious teen girl. They are just hitting their stride in life and it's now stopped short. Look at these teens below and keep an eye out when in public so hopefully they can be brought home.

How to Help Bring These Missing Teens Home

As of this writing (September 2, 2025), nine teen girls went missing in Texas in August (missingkids.org). These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these eight teen girls who went missing in Texas in August by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

The 9 Teen Girls That Vanished in August Across Texas There are nine families in Texas frantically searching for their teen girls. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

READ MORE: The Puppy Scam is Turning into the Kitten Scam in Texas

READ MORE: Beware of Scammers Targeting You, the Homebuyer of East Texas, Now