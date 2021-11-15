8-Month-Old Child Dies After Falling Out Of Moving Car In Irving, Texas

Get our free mobile app

After reading that headline, I'm pretty sure you had the same question as I did, 'How does an accident like this happen?'

That's exactly what Irving Police investigators are trying to determine and come up with some answers to. Sunday morning, somehow an 8 month-old child fell out of a moving vehicle and was struck by another car. This horrific incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of North MacArthur Blvd. and Ranchview Drive.

WFAA reports the Irving Police department saying that the 8 month-old child fell out of a vehicle and was struck by a black sedan. The sedan did not stop, but police said there's a 'high probability' that the driver did not know the infant was hit. The child was taken to a local hospital, where they passed away.

At this time it's unclear how the infant fell out of the car. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the infant was not in a car seat. The car was being driven by the infants' mother, who also had another child in the car too. Irving Police are currently searching for witnesses to speak about this horrible tragedy.

As a parent hearing, something like this is unfathomable. However, I do believe there are people that drive around East Texas without properly restraining and buckling in their children when they do get in the car.

While most parents believe they have their child buckled properly in the car, according to TxDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all car seats are misused. TXDOT offers free child safety seat inspections throughout the year and you can also review information to check your child's seat at Save Me With A Seat to make sure your child's seat is properly installed in your vehicle.

Only The Truest East Texan Can Get Through This 'Jeopardy!' Game We took one of America's most popular game shows and put an East Texas spin on it. Scroll slowly through the answer so you don't reveal the question too early! Good luck, sorry there's no money to be won, just bragging rights on how many you get right!

East Texas Drive Thru Christmas Light Parks Provide Holiday Fun Gather up the family for a holiday road trip to an East Texas Christmas light park.

Wow, East Texans Really Said These Things About Tyler Restaurants Not all comments left on social media platforms are negative. Here are some recent glowing comments from Tyler area residents about Tyler restaurants.

A Five Level Lindale Treehouse On Airbnb Holds A Soccer Team If after watching an episode of 'Treehouse Masters' with Pete Nelson and crew, you have the urge to experience treehouse living, there's a place in Lindale that is perfect.