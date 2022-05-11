If you're longing to escape your current reality and embrace the ranching life which you've always dreamed of, this Mount Pleasant, Texas property on 85 acres may be just what you need.

I can't tell you how many people I've spoken with who are longing to change their lives. For many who feel stressed by how MANIC life has felt as of late, the idea of heading out (or back) to the countryside is extremely appealing. There's something about the idea of being more self-sufficient in a lovely world all your own.

This Mount Pleasant property offers so much. Sitting on 85 acres, this place is perfect for those who want to bring their ranching or farming dreams to fruition in beautiful East Texas.

This property offers a lovely main house, as well as a guest house with one bedroom and 1 bathroom. It could also be used as quarters for additional workers. And take a look at the outdoor space! Excellent for entertaining or just RELAXING--including a pool, hot tub, and one of those outdoor kitchens so many long for.

Back to the property itself: These 85 acres offer two large ponds for your livestock and just for general beauty.

And when you take a look at these barns and stalls, you'll see the previous owners thought of every comfort for your animal friends. The barns were sturdily created using cinderblock, as well as fly spray systems, metal roofs, rubber brick floors, plus electricity and water, according to the listing on Zillow.

Another awesome thing to notice when you peruse the photos? All of the barns offer their very own feed-tack rooms AND automatic waterers in every stall, guaranteed to make your life easier when it comes to caring for your four-legged creatures. Also, make sure to check out the 5-panel horse walker which is placed in a convenient central location.

A lovely finishing touch? "Over a mile of stunning white fence surrounds the property."

Ready to take a quick look? Here ya go:

Ready to take a closer look and get pricing, etc? Here's the link.

