Elon Musk, the second richest man in the United States, the third most wealthy man in the world and the owner of Tesla and Space X, sold his California mansions for a $50,000 box in Boca Chica, Texas.

The box in question is a tiny home designed by the company Boxabl. The house is a 400-square foot studio-style layout with room for a queen-size bed, a small living room, full kitchen and a bathroom with a tub and shower. The home is part of a mass-produced line of these pre-built foldable homes that can be placed nearly anywhere. Musk chose to place his new home near his SpaceX test site.

I first heard about Musk’s new home when I came across a TikTok showing a Boxabl house being put together. The house literally unfolds into a sturdy structure that's ready for furnishing. It seems like a very smart and functional option for many people, I just wouldn’t expect someone that is worth over $150 billion dollars to live in one.

There are also different models of the Boxabl homes featured on their social media. However, it seems that the 'Casita' model is the only one currently available. You can reserve the 'Casita' box home on their website by paying in full, making a deposit or simply being put on the waitlist.

The company markets itself as "affordable upscale housing for everyone," and I could see that being true. Musk is all about being eco-friendly, and I understand how living in a house like this is a way to minimize his carbon footprint. I find it fascinating that someone with so much money would choose to live in such an inexpensive home.

Take a look at these Boxabl TikToks to see more about these foldable box homes:

