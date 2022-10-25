A Fun Night In Tyler, TX! Our Photos From Rose City Music Festival

It's been a couple of weeks and we're still dizzy and recovering from what turned out to be not only the PARTY of the year but also the biggest festival in the history of downtown Tyler, The Inaugural Rose City Music Festival!

Over 7,000 People Came From Near And Far To Tyler For A Great Night Of Entertainment!

It was an absolutely beautiful evening of food and fun as performances by "Penny & The Flamethrowers followed by "Untold Story" kicked the day off while attendees got to sample food from some of the best restaurants in Tyler!

Then, American Idol Finalist And Tyler's Own Fritz Hager Took The Stage!

Fritz took the stage to a massive swell of support and love from his hometown fans and he delivered an incredible set of songs as the sun began to go down and the crowd began to get hype for our headliners Nelly & Koe Wetzel!

Nelly ROCKED The Square Delivering All Of His Hits!

To say Nelly brought the energy is an understatement. He ELECTRIFIED the thousands in attendance performing all of his hits for an hour and I can tell you first hand, the crowd was rocking from start to finish!

Then Koe Wetzel Brought The Fireworks!

Finally, country rocker and East Texas native Koe Wetzel set our stage and the crowd on fire as he blasted through his hits and brought the crowd to their feet to wrap up our first ever Rose City Music Festival! It was an absolutely incredible night and we're so thankful to all of you who came out and had an amazing time with us! We can't wait until next year!

For now, check out some amazing photos shot by Callynth Photography and see if you can find yourself!

