(KNUE-FM) Things are done a little differently in Texas and Texans like it that way.

Some might call it old school, but there is still southern hospitality shown in Texas.

You often see people holding open doors for strangers and striking up a conversation while waiting in line somewhere.

But others around the world want that same feeling which is why you can find Texas themed bars across the globe.

What’s Different About Texas Bars?

First, up, it’s the country music, line dancing, and good times shared by all.

But let’s not forget how many people love the country lifestyle and cowboy culture.

Especially in recent years with the success of the television show Yellowstone.

Let’s See the Texas or Country Themed Bars Found Around the World

There are lots of Texans that have moved out of the Lone Star State who have opened Texas-themed bars.

Lots of people who aren’t from Texas still wanted to create that Texas or country themed bar close to home.

Here is a look at some of those awesome Texas or country themed bars found around the world.

Texas Themed Bar Bucket List

How cool is it that there are so many bars all over the world that want to create the same atmosphere we have here in Texas.

Hopefully they all offer some delicious BBQ or some sort of yummy food options as adults drink beer and whiskey.

If you have ever made it to any of the Texas-themed bars listed above, please let us know in the comment section. And was it a good time?

