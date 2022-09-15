A Huge Fight at Texas High School Football Game Leads to Every Player Ejected

Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School was leading Dallas Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out that lasted several minutes. The brawl lead to all the players being suspended.

"It didn't matter who started it. The issue is both teams were involved in the altercation," said Dr. Silvia Salinas, the Executive Director of Athletics for Dallas ISD. via FOX4

Emotions run high at these high school football games. We've all seen an extra push or shove and probably even a scuffle or two at a game, but this was much more that that.

Watching the video you can hear the announcer telling fans and parents to stay off of the field, but that didn't slow down anyone at Handley Stadium for long as they made their way onto the field to join in.

The videos coming out are from all different angles, we've got two of them embedded below, but there is one thing that is clear is that there were so many players throwing punches and taunting, and it continued for nearly three minutes. Eventually police, security, and coaches were able to break the fight up.

"Our inquiry into the incident at the Thursday night Football game between Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School remains active. No decision has been finalized regarding the District’s response. Student safety is and will remain a priority to FWISD," it said via FOX4

The Star Telegram is reporting that per UIL rules, any player ejected from a contest is subject to an automatic penalty. The automatic penalty for such an ejection is as follows: Ejected player misses the rest of the game in which they were ejected plus the first half of the following game. Eastern Hills was given the win and improved its record to 2-1.

The UIL is currently still investigating the brawl.

