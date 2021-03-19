A Jack In The Box Manager In League City Was Stabbed 3 Times By Customer Who Refused To Wear A Mask

What is going on people? Why all of a sudden are people acting out over the request of wearing a mask?

We didn't seem to have this issue while the mandatory mask mandate was in order, but now some people are resorting to violence when being asked to wear a mask while in a business. Late last week a Galveston woman was arrested while in a Bank Of America location for failure to comply to the request to wear a mask while in the bank. The same woman was arrested almost a week later again for failure to wear a mask in an Office Depot in Texas City.

Get our free mobile app

Now we learn of a man who stabbed a Jack In The Box manager after being asked to wear a mask. This event happened in League City, a suburb of Houston, just like Galveston and League City. According to ABC13, the suspect, 53 year old James Schulz, was requested to wear a mask while in the restaurant or to use the drive thru. He became belligerent towards the staff while being shown a copy of the stores policy and was soon being escorted from the building by the restaurant manager. Afterwards the suspect can be seen in surveillance video re-entering the restaurant, charging at the manager and stabbing him multiple times.

Fox News is reporting there an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect. As far as the manager's condition, he was transported to an area hospital, treated and then released.

Although Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the state's mask mandate, effective Wednesday, March 10th, businesses and other private entities have the right to require customers or patrons to wear a mask while in their facility.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.