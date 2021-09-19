Going To The State Fair of Texas? Bring A Mask

The State Fair of Texas attracts a lot of people every year. Last year we did not get to experience the State Fair of Texas due to COVID-19. This year the fair will open this Friday and everyone is welcomed vaccinated or non-vaccinated however they are asking all fair goers to wear a mask.

BIg Tex was put into place this past Friday after getting his vaccination shot. Yes, you heard me right the 55-foot-tall official greeter and icon of the State Fair of Texas is vaccinated. Organizers of the fair feel that it is important for everyone to be safe this year and they are asking that if you plan to attend the fair to bring your mask and wear it. Think about it, it will be rather difficult to practice social distancing with the large number of people that will be attending.

Many people including me, are looking forward to this year’s fair since it was canceled because of the pandemic last year. If you went to the fair last year then you know that fairgoers could only drive through the fair grounds to pick up fair foods and take a picture with Big Tex and he was wearing a face mask last year. This year he doesn't have one on because he is fully vaccinated and 55 feet up in the air.

If you would like to get free passes to the State Fair of Texas then make sure you have downloaded the KISX APP. We are giving you a chance to win tickets to the State Fair of Texas, the State Fair Classic where Grambling takes on Prairie View plus we are giving you a hotel stay and $107 in spending cash.

The 2021 State Fair of Texas opens next Friday and runs through Oct. 17.