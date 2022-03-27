Marshall, TX Woman Smiles For Camera After Alleged Stabbing

There's nothing wrong with being "camera ready" especially in this day and age with cameras everywhere. You want to look your best no matter the situation, even for your "mugshot" but you would think this lady wouldn't be too "cheesy" considering the charges she's facing.

Cops Were Called To A Club Overnight In Marshall

According to a post on the Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office at approximately 2:35 am Sunday morning police received a call for deputies to be en route to Christus Good Shepherd-Marshall in reference to a male victim that had been assaulted at Smitty's Club on Five Notch Rd.

Upon Deputies arrival, they discovered that a male subject had been stabbed in the back.

The victim was found stabbed inside the club. Deputies and Investigators interviewed multiple subjects and witnesses which yielded Jiveon Rena Gray, of Marshall, being named as the suspect.

Gray Was Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon.

At approximately 1:35p.m. Sunday afternoon, less than 12 hours after the incident, HCSO Dispatch was notified that Marshall Police had taken Gray into custody. Gray was transported to the Harrison County Jail and booked in on her active warrant. Despite facing such a serious charge, Gray made sure she was smiling her mugshot with has folks on Facebook talking with folks wondering what is causing her to smile in a moment like this.



