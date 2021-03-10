Texas Parks and Wildlife has started the process of lifting capacity restrictions at most of its facilities statewide inline with Governor Abbott's decision to lift the mask mandate. Just in time for spring break which for many folks can't come quick enough. And while the mandate is out it's still very highly recommended to keep one on you and of course practice that social distancing. One of the ways folks choose to stay local where they can is by visiting the vast network of parks the state offers, and Texas has a lot of them!!!

You can choose mountain climbing at places like Big Bend Ranch State Park which just happens to sit next to its national park neighbor, Davis Mountains, Franklin Mountains or Hueco Tanks State Parks. Both Franklin Mountains SP and Hueco Tanks are within the El Paso City Limits which itself is a good daytrip visit for the shopping and authentic Mexican Food.

Maybe you like the forest? Wait Texas has forests?! Yep, head over to Garner State Park or Lost Maples both west of San Antonio. By the way Lost Maples in the fall is definitely worth the visit for those of you who think places like New England have beautiful Fall Foliage, The color palate would have Bob Ross envious...

Of course, there's the beach, both Mustang Island State Park near Corpus Christi and Galveston Island will be packed. Highly recommend the sea food in Port Aransas near Mustang Island, usually a hit and easy on the wallet.

Here in Amarillo we have one of the crown jewels of the Texas State Park System with Palo Duro Canyon. For many of us it's our state park, It's the backyard we love to show off. We each have our stories about this wonderful place and our first trip to the lighthouse... or just spending a day on the many trails this park offers, which by the way do take that extra water. you work up quite a bit of thirst down in the canyon especially when it starts to heat up.

Despite the Governor's order Palo Duro remains at limited capacity and for good reason. Anyone who has been there knows how packed it can get and officials are keeping capacity at a limit for safety and conservation purposes.

Don't let it get you down, The best way to enjoy this beautiful park is by making a reservation which is totally worth it because no one wants to drive all day only to find out the park is full... it definitely saves you a little sanity. and don't forget to check out their site for all the latest info on park conditions

