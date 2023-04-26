A Texas Teacher is Going Viral After Sharing a Loving Video of Her Kids

Take notice, y'all. Once again our teachers showing us just how much the love and care for our kids. This Texas teacher shared a beautiful way to encourage her class and it's going viral.

Get our free mobile app

I've got a fourth grader who took the STAAR test this week; for those who aren't familiar with it, it's an exam that is required by the State of Texas. They are "designed to measure what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade." It can be a tough time for parents, teachers, and of course the children.

To help relieve some of the stress in her class, 26-year-old teacher, Chrishae Powell (@thatssochrishae) asked her kid's parents for a special message of encouragement for the kids, which she surprised them with right before the test. From the smiles on their faces Powell accomplished what she set out to do.

“Imagine right before you take a state exam … You open an unexpected letter from an adult who loves you so much.” - Chrishae Powell.

In just a couple of days the video has garnered well over 2 million views and it's still going strong. And, yes, the comments sections is wonderful too: “Never knew state testing would make me tear up." "This is so amazing. Their proud little faces were so sweet." and “I’m too emotional lol.” are just a few of the ringing endorsements.

After her video went viral, of course there were a lot of questions, like what about kids who don't have parents? In a follow clip she took the time to answer several of them.

And just because we'll never say it enough, thank you to all the teachers out there.