A Truck Carrying Barbecue Pits Caught Fire in San Antonio

In case you’re wondering, no, it’s not a good idea to smoke a brisket in the back of your truck.

My San Antonio is reporting that a white Ford F-150 caught fire while parked on the side of the road around 8:30 am on Tuesday, March 21.

The bed of the truck was loaded with grills and was pulling a U-Haul trailer covered with a blue tarp. I assume there were even more grills on the trailer, but I’m not sure. Luckily, firefighters were about to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.

While I can respect anyone for smoking meat by any means necessary, common sense should tell you that there’s so much than can go wrong when you have an open flame above a gas tank. Just take the time to get where you’re going, drag that smoker out of the bed, and then do your thing.

But the truth is that I’m not even 100% sure that was what was going on, but as the old saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire (pun intended). The fact that the bed was loaded with grills leads me to believe that the person was transporting a lit grill or smoker, thinking everything would be fine.

Whatever the case may be, let this be a lesson to never, ever transport a lit smoker or barbecue pit. Not only are you putting yourself at risk, but also others traveling behind you on the road.

