(KNUE-FM) This year has flown by — it’s crazy to think the holidays will be here before you know it! But we want to give a few Texans something new to look forward to. Aaron Watson is performing live at the Choctaw Casino in Grant, Oklahoma and 101.5 KNUE would love to get you a pair of tickets for the show.

Aaron Watson Brings His Texas Sound to Choctaw Casino

Hopefully, you don’t have any plans on Saturday, November 22nd because that’s the night of the show — doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8. And we’ve made it simple for you to get entered to win a pair of tickets. Just complete the very short and easy entry form at the bottom of this page and you will instantly be entered to win the concert tickets!

Over 25 Years of Country Hits

It’s crazy to think that it’s been over 25 years since Aaron Watson released his debut album and he hasn't stopped cranking out amazing country music ever since. Aaron just continues to build upon his amazing country music career. His 2015 album The Underdog reached #1 on Top Country Albums for the year, in 2017 his first major radio airplay came with his song “Outta Style” which got into the top 10 on Country Airplay.

Get Ready for a Big Night with Aaron Watson

It’s going to be an amazing show and you can purchase tickets for the event here. And make sure you also get entered to win a pair too.

