After shocking country music fans, in the best of ways, with the announcement of their reunion late last year, Turnpike Troubadours have now announced five more shows that will bring them back home to Texas and Oklahoma.

We look forward to getting back on the road in 2022 and hope to see you out there. - Turnpike Troubadours

The guys' first two shows back together are at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in May, and tickets for those shows are long gone. But some great news today, Turnpike is coming back home.

Today the band announced their newest five shows will be at three "venues very close to our hearts." They'll be playing two nights at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK on April 8th & 9th. Then they head to Texas for two nights at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth on April 22nd & 23rd, and then one night. May 6th, at Floore's Country Store in Helotes.

General on sale for all shows is Friday at 10am CST. We'll have a pre-sale for @floorecountrystore email list subscribers beginning on Wednesday at 10am CST.

To try to limit ticket resale, @cainsballroom will have a 4 ticket purchase limit and tickets must be sent via mail or picked up in person at the venue. @billybobstexas and @floorecountrystore will have a 6 ticket limit.

And just in case you were wondering, and I know you are, I've had one Turnpike insider confirm that we should expect new music from the guys early in this year, so stay tuned.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Turnpike and the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.

What If RodeoHouston Went Full Texas / Red Dirt? This is Our Dream Lineup There will be mainstream country acts, pop acts, Christian, Hip Hop, Norteno, and EDM this year. They really do a tremendous job of covering all the bases, truly a night or two for everyone -- but what if they went full Texas / Red Dirt?