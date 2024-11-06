14-Year-Old Died in Texas After His Friend Made a Bad Decision

(East Bexar County, Texas) - Just about every young adult in Texas has made a bad decision but some consequences are more heartbreaking than others. We were reminded of this just this past weekend as a 14-year-old in Texas lost his life.

The details of the story were released by KSAT, about 14-year-old Henry Casas Jr. Who died this past Saturday, November 2nd after a vehicle stunt went wrong.

How Did the 14-Year-Old Texan Pass Away?

It’s the type of accident that is extremely difficult to get over, or even begin to understand. Henry Casas Jr. was riding in a vehicle that was driven by a 16-year-old. That young driver was on private property in East Bexar County.

The incident took place just after 12:30 a.m. when the driver began performing donuts in his vehicle and lost control. The vehicle eventually flipped, and Casas Jr. was thrown from the SUV. He died at the scene.

Four Other Teenagers Were Injured

This horrible event injured four other teenagers, but the good news is that all of them are expected to make a full recovery.

The 16-Year-Old Driver Facing Serious Charges

The driver of the vehicle is now dealing with serious criminal charges including manslaughter and injury to a child.

We all know that none of these kids ever intended for this type of incident to take place. But things happen, which is why you should talk to your kids about this type of behavior now, before something like this happens to your family.

We are thinking about and praying for the family of Henry Casas Jr.

