Chris Stapleton joins Adele for a new version of her single "Easy on Me" that she hopes will hit at country radio. The "Cold" singer's vocals are the only change between versions of the song from 30.

It's an understatement to say that the floor is high for a collaboration of this magnitude. Both singers are among the best vocalists in the world, and their performance is breathtaking. It's not particularly natural, however. One can't help but wonder what could have been if Adele had re-recorded her song with Stapleton in the same room, adding his harmonies as he looked her in the eye.

Sonically, there's no cry from a steel guitar or any trace of an instrument with strings, something that may block the road to country airplay success. The piano arrangement is the same as the original version, which is more than just okay. "Easy on Me" is a beautiful song performed beautifully by both singers. In fact, Stapleton's singing at the end of the second chorus through the bridge will leave your heart fluttering.

Could we have more of that, please?

Did You Know?: Adele has included Chris Stapleton's "If It Hadn't Been for Love" in her live show for years. She even recorded a version as a bonus track on her 21 album.

Adele (Feat. Chris Stapleton)'s "Easy on Me" Lyrics:

There ain't no gold in this river / That I've been washing my hands in forever / I know there is hope in these waters / But I can't bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in this silence / Baby, let me in.

Chorus:

Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me / I had no time to choose / What I chose to do / So go easy on me.

There ain't no room for things to change / When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways / You can't deny how hard I have tried / I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up.

Repeat Chorus

I had good intentions / And the highest hopes / But I know right now / That probably doesn't even show.

Repeat Chorus