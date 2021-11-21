Want to Rent Out Rip’s Real Dutton Ranch Cabin from the TV Show ‘Yellowstone’?

No matter where you live in East Texas, grab a few down friends and a stay at the Dutton Ranch is a possibility. A short plane ride out of Tyler or Longview and a connecting flight, perhaps two, later you can fly right into Missoula International Airport.

The numbers don't lie, Yellowstone is the most popular show on television in recent memory. Did you know that more people tuned in for its Season 4 premiere a couple of weeks ago than did for the Season 4 premiere of Game of Thrones?

And not just a few more.

If you really would like to live the "Yellowstone" lifestyle for a while, there are actually two cabins on the property available for you to rent out.

According to Nielsen, taking into account the “Live+3 ratings,” which factors in everyone who watched it -- not just the live airing -- the numbers are huge. Consolidating those who recorded it to watch later, and the simulcasts across the other Paramount properties, Yellowstone pulled in a a massive 14.7 million viewers. This makes this season's premiere the most watched television episode on cable since the 2017 season premier of The Walking Dead.

Now, we all know that the show is set in Montana, but did you know that the Dutton Ranch is actually the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana? And if you really would like to live the "Yellowstone" lifestyle even if only for a little while, there are actually two cabins on the property available for you to rent out.

First up is Lee Dutton's cabin, Lee is the oldest son of John Dutton (no spoilers here). The cabin itself was built in 1916 and is located approximately 50 feet from the Lodge, the Fisherman Cabin overlooks the Bitterroot River, providing 360 degree views of the Bitterroot Mountains and the Sapphire Mountains. ​Rate is $1,200 per night up to 4 guests.

There currently aren't any pictures of Rip's cabin available, but it will set you back $1,500 per night and that includes up to 4 guests. You've seen the cabin on the show but if you need a refresher on the layout:

MAIN FLOOR

- Master bedroom with queen bed

- Full bathroom with bathtub

- Kitchen

- Living room

- Master bedroom with queen bed

- Full bathroom

- 2 porches

LOFT

- 2 twin beds

- Queen bed

ACCOMODATIONS:

3 queen beds and 2 twin beds (sleeps up to 8 guests)

Looks like a good time in Big Sky country -- click here for more details.

