101.5 KNUE Playlist – November 2021 Top Songs
Luke Combs tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of November with 'Cold As You'. Old Dominion, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Lee Brice and Walker Hayes and Kesha round out the top five.
1. Luke Combs - Cold As YouWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
2. Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That DayI Was On a Boat That Day - Single
3. Jason Aldean [+] Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love YouIf I Didn't Love You - Single
4. Lee Brice - Memory I Don't Mess WithHey World
5. Walker Hayes [+] Kesha - Fancy LikeFancy Like (feat. Kesha) - Single
6. Zac Brown Band - Same BoatThe Comeback
7. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My NameCold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single
8. Elvie Shane - My BoyMy Boy (My Girl Version) - Single
9. Chris Young - Famous FriendsFamous Friends - Single
10. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have MuchStraight Outta The Country
11. Dustin Lynch [+] mackenzie Porter - Thinking About YouThinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter) - Single
12. Keith Urban - Wild HeartsWild Hearts - Single
13. Jon Pardi - Tequila Little TimeHeartache Medication
14. Ryan Hurd [+] Maren Morris - Chasing After YouChasing After You - Single
15. Michael Ray - Whiskey And RainWhiskey And Rain - Single
16. Eric Church - Heart On FireHeart
17. Priscilla Block - Just About Over YouJust About Over You (Acoustic Version) - Single
18. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By YourGold Chain Cowboy
19. Morgan Wallen - Sand In My BootsDangerous: The Double Album
20. Scotty McCreery - You TimeYou Time - Single
21. Morgan Wallen - More Than My HometownDangerous: The Double Album
22. Tim McGraw - 7500 OBOHere on Earth
23. Jordan Davis [+] Luke Bryan - Buy DirtBuy Dirt
24. Elle King [+] Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Single
25. Jimmie Allen [+] Brad Paisly - Freedom Was A HighwayBettie James
26. Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably LeaveStarting Over
27. Kenny Chesney - Knowing YouHere and Now
28. Lady A - Like A LadyThe Fame
29. Blake Shelton - Come Back As A Country BoyBody Language (Deluxe)
30. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
31. Thomas Rhett - Country AgainCountry Again (Side A)
32. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
33. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereBody Language
34. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
35. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
36. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
37. Luke Combs - Forever After AllWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
38. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country SongCountry Again (Side A)
39. jon Pardi - Heartache MedicationHeartache Medication
40. Luke Bryan - UpKill the Lights