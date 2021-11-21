Luke Combs tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of November with 'Cold As You'. Old Dominion, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Lee Brice and Walker Hayes and Kesha round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - November 2021 Top Songs 1. Luke Combs - Cold As You What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

2. Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That Day I Was On a Boat That Day - Single

3. Jason Aldean [+] Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love You If I Didn't Love You - Single

4. Lee Brice - Memory I Don't Mess With Hey World

5. Walker Hayes [+] Kesha - Fancy Like Fancy Like (feat. Kesha) - Single

6. Zac Brown Band - Same Boat The Comeback

7. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My Name Cold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single

8. Elvie Shane - My Boy My Boy (My Girl Version) - Single

9. Chris Young - Famous Friends Famous Friends - Single

10. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much Straight Outta The Country

11. Dustin Lynch [+] mackenzie Porter - Thinking About You Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter) - Single

12. Keith Urban - Wild Hearts Wild Hearts - Single

13. Jon Pardi - Tequila Little Time Heartache Medication

14. Ryan Hurd [+] Maren Morris - Chasing After You Chasing After You - Single

15. Michael Ray - Whiskey And Rain Whiskey And Rain - Single

16. Eric Church - Heart On Fire Heart

17. Priscilla Block - Just About Over You Just About Over You (Acoustic Version) - Single

18. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By Your Gold Chain Cowboy

19. Morgan Wallen - Sand In My Boots Dangerous: The Double Album

20. Scotty McCreery - You Time You Time - Single

21. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown Dangerous: The Double Album

22. Tim McGraw - 7500 OBO Here on Earth

23. Jordan Davis [+] Luke Bryan - Buy Dirt Buy Dirt

24. Elle King [+] Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Single

25. Jimmie Allen [+] Brad Paisly - Freedom Was A Highway Bettie James

26. Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave Starting Over

27. Kenny Chesney - Knowing You Here and Now

28. Lady A - Like A Lady The Fame

29. Blake Shelton - Come Back As A Country Boy Body Language (Deluxe)

30. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

31. Thomas Rhett - Country Again Country Again (Side A)

32. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

33. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Body Language

34. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

35. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

36. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

37. Luke Combs - Forever After All What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

38. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song Country Again (Side A)

39. jon Pardi - Heartache Medication Heartache Medication

40. Luke Bryan - Up Kill the Lights