It's always tough hearing about a local business that has to close their door, and unfortunately that was the reality for Bistro on Broadway in Tyler. The details were posted by a woman named Sheryn who in the same post reminded everyone in East Texas to support small businesses as much as possible. One comment was made that Bistro on Broadway was opened just days ago, but they are now closed for good.

There were many people that commented on social media that they enjoyed the food at Bistro on Broadway and others that mentioned that they always wanted to try it. But they will not have that option anymore. Although I'm sure the old staff enjoys reading all the positive comments being made by locals.

Some Comments Were Guesses As to Why the Doors Are Closed for Bistro on Broadway

There were some people saying that they just needed to get their name out there more and advertise their business. Which I'm sure would have helped but as we all know local restaurants and businesses have been dealing with obstacles non stop for the past 2 years, which is another reason why it's so difficult to hear of another businesses closing their doors.

This is a Good Reminder for All of Us

Restaurants are struggling, we need to make sure we are supporting our locals restaurants and businesses as much as possible. If you have a favorite restaurant or one that you have always wanted to try, now is the time to make it happen. You can't promise that their doors will be open next week.

