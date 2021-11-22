If you're ready for Christmas and are already feeling the holiday spirit there is one event coming up in Tyler, Texas that you must visit. It's one of those events that people look forward to all year long, and it's quickly approaching. The Junior League of Tyler is once again putting on the Mistletoe & Magic Market taking place at The Rose Garden from December 1st through the 4th.

This will be the 43rd annual holiday shopping event and always seems to be a great way to make memories as you get into the holiday spirit. The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, helping women find their potential, and improving their community. These hard working women aren't doing this for a profit it's all about education and charity. And all the money raised through this market will go toward community projects and agencies they support.

They Host a Gala Which Has Passed, So Now It's Time to Shop

The well attended Mistletoe & Magic Gala took place on November 13th and it was once again a success. The online auction has been running since the night of the Gala and will be up until November 28th. You are able to bid on beautiful jewelry, gifts, and experiences which would be fantastic for anyone on your holiday shopping list or could be perfect for you.

Get our free mobile app

There is a Sneak-A-Peek event for the Holiday Shopping Event

On December 1st the Mistletoe & Magic shopping event begins with a private shopping time, performances, a children's show, and the best part Santa will be there too! On December 3rd there will be "A Beautifully Designed Brunch" put together by a panel of designers who will help others with the latest trends for interior design. If you want to know more or purchase tickets now, click here. You don't have to purchase tickets in advance as they will be available for purchase at the door.

Spectacular Joyful Christmas Parades And Santa's Arrival Await East Texans (2021) East Texas Christmas parades are back in 2021 and Santa is getting ready to make his arrival in East Texas.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born