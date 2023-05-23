10 Places in Texas That Are Still Affordable to Buy a Home

Buying a home, or even looking into buying a home was something that I didn’t think was possible. At the time my girlfriend (now wife) and I were in a small home less than 800 square feet. Our rent was $750, and I didn’t think there was any way to get into our own home. With a miracle worker at the bank and my wife pushing to make it happen, we got into a home we could afford. It was one of the best decisions we ever made. If you’re looking to purchase a home in Texas but everything seems to be out of your price range, we’re going to look at 10 places with affordable homes.

Obviously, an affordable home is all relative to the amount of income you’re bringing in each month. But we all know that moving to the Metroplex or Austin right now would cost an arm and a leg. There are still some affordable places around the great state of Texas that will put your family in a comfortable and safe community and some you can find here in East Texas.

Get our free mobile app

You Decide Your Future

Life is all about choices, if you don’t start talking to a bank about what it would take to purchase a home, you’re never going to make it happen. Often times what feels out of our reach is actually attainable. But it starts with you taking action, just make sure you don’t go too big, so you become “house poor”. Meaning you can barely make it because your mortgage payment is so high.

Let’s Look at Affordable Places Around Texas

According to Homelight, here is a look at 10 of the most affordable places in Texas to buy the home of your dreams.

10 Affordable Places to Buy a House in Texas in 2023 If you're looking to buy a home in Texas that won't break the bank you should look into these places.