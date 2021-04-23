Working out at home has surged since the pandemic, and companies such as Peloton have flourished because of it. But now Peloton CEO John Foley has issued a warning about their Tread+, after a child died.

I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death. While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved. - John Foley CEO of Peloton

Kids will be kids and even when we do our best it's impossible to stay on them all the time, but Foley warns there are a couple of things you can do now to ensure your kids aren't hurt, or worse, by their treadmills.

Keep children and pets away from Peloton exercise equipment at all times. Before you begin a workout, double check to make sure that the space around your Peloton exercise equipment is clear.

When you finish a workout on your Tread+, remove the safety key and store it out of reach of children and anyone else who should not be able to start the Tread+.

In his letter he did not go into any details regarding the fatal accident, but he did acknowledge that they "aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt." You can read his entire letter here.

Above you can see video, that may be disturbing to some, of a child who was caught and pulled under a Peloton treadmill. Fortunately this child walked away with a few scrapes and a hard lesson learned.