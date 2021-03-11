After Last Year’s Toilet Paper Shortage, Texans Look To The Bidet

Today is World Plumbing Day. The day exists to remind us all of the importance of plumbing, and plumbers, when it comes to public health. Honestly, no one needs to remind us. I'm pretty sure we're all aware just how important they are.

It does seem appropriate that on World Plumbing Day, I would come across a study that was recently done regarding the bathroom. Namely, it was about the bidet.

If you are unfamiliar with the bidet, it is the bathroom fixture that you use to give your...tush a small blast of water once you're done answering nature's call.

Thanks to the shortage of toilet paper in 2020, more people are actually interested in the bidet in the U.S. At least that's according to the study done by Bespoke Surgical. You can see their results here.

There are actually some places in the U.S. where the bidet is already somewhat popular. Texas, however, is not one of them. I don't think that really shocks any of us, though.

In fact, according to the results of the study, only 10 percent of Texans have access to a bidet. That may change thanks to the great TP Shortage of 2020. Their study shows many of us are considering getting one.

There are those who claim that the bidet does offer health benefits beyond...what most of us are already doing. Also, many believe they would feel "cleaner" after using one.

Personally, I've never used one. I'm not qualified to speak on the behalf of the bidet. I am willing to entertain the idea that I'm missing out. After all, how can you miss steak if all you've ever known is Spam?

I have a feeling that if we see another toilet paper shortage, more of us will have a chance to find out what the fuss is all about when it comes to the bidet.

