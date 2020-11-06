Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker has been a mainstay on The Today Show for decades; he became the show’s full-time weatherman following the partial retirement of Willard Scott in the mid-1990s. Since then, Roker has been one of the few Today mainstays as other anchors and on-air talents have come and gone.

Today on Today, Roker announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. During a segment on Today, Roker said the disease was discovered “after a routine checkup in September.” He went on to say that he felt totally fine when he was diagnosed.

“Good news is we caught it early,” Roker added. “The not-great news is that it’s a little aggressive,” so Roker will be taking time off from The Today Show for treatment. He said he wanted to go public with his diagnosis because the disease is “a little more common than people realize...one in nine men are going to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. But for African American men, that number is one in seven and is more deadly.”

Prostate cancer detected early, as Roker’s was, is “very treatable” he said. Roker will be undergoing surgery to remove his prostate and hopes to be back at work in a matter of weeks. You can watch the full segment on Roker’s diagnosis below: