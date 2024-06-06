After losing a reported $1 million in '23, a beloved Austin-based movie theater, known for serving up special amenities has had to close five locations across Texas and one in Minnesota.

Alamo Drafthouse brought something new and exciting to movie viewing, with its recliner seating, full restaurant-style menu, and delicious cocktails. Unfortunately, no company is immune from closing.

"We are deeply saddened to find it necessary to take this step," Alamo Drafthouse Cinema said in a statement. "We are grateful to all our employees who put in the work, day in and day out to produce a special movie-going experience and to our many loyal customers for whom it was a pleasure to provide such a special experience."

The announcement that the six theatres would be closed down came at 5 am this morning (June 6), and according to a message on Twitter from someone claiming to be a former employee, they were caught completely off guard.

The company has many other locations across Texas, including Austin, Corpus Christi, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, and San Antonio. All of Alamo Drafthouses' other locations, including in New York, Virginia, Chicago, Washington DC, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, California, and other parts of Texas, will continue operations as normal.

“The Alamo Drafthouse Theater is good food, good beer, and good film, all at the same place!” That’s how the company describes itself on its website. And since opening its doors in '97, Alamo Drafthouse has worked to make cinema an exhilarating experience.

