Alan Bowman Leaves Kansas State Game After Hit to Legs [Video]

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman left the game near the end of the 1st quarter of the Kansas State game due to an injury.

Bowman was hit in the legs after he had released the ball. A personal foul was called on Wildcats defensive end Khalid Malik for the hit.

While definitely late and unnecessary, it doesn't seem like the hit was intentional.

According to Lubbock Avalanche-Journal sports reporter Don Williams, Bowman was favoring his right leg while being helped off the field and to the sidelines.

Video of the hit can be seen below:

Henry Colombi replaced Bowman at QB and led the team down the field for a field goal attempt that was missed by Trey Wolff.

Bowman tried to walk around on the sideline, but was seen walking gingerly before ultimately heading to the locker room.

Bowman suffered a collapsed lung as a true freshman against West Virginia in 2018, and broke his collarbone as a sophomore while playing Arizona for new head coach, Matt Wells.

Colombi joined the Red Raiders this season after spending two seasons with Wells and Yost at Utah State before the pair came to Texas Tech last season.