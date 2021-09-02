Get our free mobile app

Big 12 expansion is real and legitimate news is flying around daily of who may or may not be added to the Big 12.

According to Max Olson and theathletic.com, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston are the four schools that have been most seriously discussed and are considered the leading contenders.

That said, I've seen a number of teams being thrown around as potential Big 12 members, like Memphis and Boise. I've also heard legitimate rumors about Texas Tech not wanting Houston in the Big 12. Certainly, there's a large group of Texas Tech fans on social media that don't want Houston in the Big 12.

Without further ado, here's my list:

6 Schools That Might Get Into Big 12 and 11 that Won't (yet) The Big 12 is actively trying to expand. That's been reported. There are also frontrunners and pipedreams being wished about by various publications. Here are my thoughts on what school is a legit possibility, and which ones are non-starters.