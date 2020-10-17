10 Best Alan Jackson Songs
Alan Jackson has scored 35 No. 1 hit singles in a career that spans three decades and counting. The top Alan Jackson songs are a rundown of some of the all-time best songs in the country music songbook.
Jackson is known as one of the greatest songwriters in country music history, and many of Alan Jackson's best songs were inspired by simple everyday stories and experiences — from an influential dad to reminiscing about life and love — topics every country fan can relate to. Jackson's Everyman quality is a key factor in his success, but the fact that he lays claim to one of country music's most distinctive voices doesn't hurt, either.
Read on to see the very best Alan Jackson songs.
- 10
"Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow"From ‘Here in the Real World’ (1990)
This is a three-minute version of Alan Jackson’s biography. "Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow" is a great example of how the singer turns his own life stories into monster hits. From his debut album, this song, which he wrote with Jim McBride, became the Georgia native’s third Top 10 hit. Meanwhile, the ‘radio' he references in the beginning of the song is still on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
- 9
"Gone Country"From ‘Who I Am’ (1994)
In 1994, it seemed that everyone was going country! From Garthmania to line dancing, people from coast to coast were wearing boots and discovering the lyrics to country music songs by the masses. Bob McDill wrote the story of "Gone Country" as a bit of gentle satire of how the genre was being invaded by people looking to cash in. McDill was also responsible for the country classics "Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On," "Amanda," "Song of the South" and "It Must Be Love," which was also a hit for Jackson. "Gone Country" scored Jackson a No. 1 hit.
- 8
"Good Time"From ‘Good Time’ (2008)
Just when everyone thought that the line dance craze was over, Alan Jackson lined up dancers for the illusion of the world’s longest line dance in the video for "Good Time." Featuring a cameo from his idol George Jones, the song also became a favorite on country radio, scooting its way to No. 1. The country party anthem was also featured in a comical TV commercial for General Electric.
- 7
"Remember When"From ‘Greatest Hits (Vol. 2)’ (2003)
By the time "Remember When" came along, Alan Jackson already had 14 years of hits under his belt. A popular selection for anniversary celebrations, the song hit No. 1 in 2003, while Jackson dominated the CMA Awards with more Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year wins. Like many of the songs on this list of the Top 10 Alan Jackson Songs, the tune was self-penned and inspired by his own life.
- 6
"Sissy’s Song"From ‘Good Time’ (2008)
Once again we find Alan Jackson with another hit that's also based on a real-life experience. When Jackson’s housekeeper, Leslie Fitzgerald, perished in a motorcycle accident, he wanted to honor his 26-year-old employee and friend, known as Sissy, with a musical eulogy. "Sissy’s Song" has helped many people cope with the loss of their own loved ones time and time again. Another self-penned emotional ballad finds its way to our list of the Top 10 Alan Jackson Songs.
- 5
"Don’t Rock the Jukebox"From ‘Don’t Rock the Jukebox’ (1991)
In 1991, Alan Jackson soared to No. 1 with a song that was inspired by an incident that took place at a little truck stop lounge in Virginia. In the liner notes to his Greatest Hits collection, Jackson explained that "Don’t Rock the Jukebox" was inspired by a real jukebox. “Roger, my bass player, was already over there reading the records. I leaned on the corner of it and one of the legs was broken off - the jukebox was kind of wobbling around," he wrote. "Roger looked over at me and said..."
- 4
"Drive (For Daddy Gene)"From ‘Drive’ (2002)
After Alan Jackon’s father, Eugene, passed in 2000, the singer wanted to write a song to honor his memory in an uplifting and positive way, rather than in a slow, somber ballad. The result was a fun song about learning how to drive with Dad, fixing up trucks and spending quality time together on a boat. The song comes full circle as Jackson concludes with a line about taking his own daughters for a "Drive."
- 3
"Chattahoochee"From ‘A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ‘Bout Love)' (1993)
This 1993 CMA winner for Single of the Year, "Chattahoochee," spoke directly to the generation of high school and college students who were making memories of their own, while giving grown-ups a chance to reminisce about their own younger years. Inspired by the Chattahoochee River on the Alabama/Georgia border, the song applies to anyone, anywhere, along any river bank. "Chattahoochee" is a must on our list of the Top 10 Alan Jackson Songs.
- 2
"Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)"From ‘Drive’ (2001)
Alan Jackson is easily considered one of the greatest country music songwriters in history. Described as the "master of simplicity," he has a talent for taking everyday emotions and experiences and putting them into a song that most everyone can relate to. "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" was one instance where he channeled what everyone was thinking and feeling in the wake of the 9/11 attacks into an all-time classic country song.
- 1
"It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere" (with Jimmy Buffett)From ‘Greatest Hits Vol. 2’ (2003)
In 1999, Alan Jackson released an album of his favorite country classics called Under the Influence. On that project, he teamed with Jimmy Buffett for a new take on "Margaritaville." In 2003, the musical icons reunited for a new party smash titled "It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere." The song stayed at No. 1 for an impressive eight weeks and created a popular saying that is painted all over the walls at Buffett's Margaritaville restaurants. Billboard lists this song as the biggest charting hit of Jackson's career, and we can't help but agree that it deserves the top spot on our list of the Top 10 Alan Jackson Songs.