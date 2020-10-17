10 Best Alan Jackson Songs

Alan Jackson has scored 35 No. 1 hit singles in a career that spans three decades and counting. The top Alan Jackson songs are a rundown of some of the all-time best songs in the country music songbook.

Jackson is known as one of the greatest songwriters in country music history, and many of Alan Jackson's best songs were inspired by simple everyday stories and experiences — from an influential dad to reminiscing about life and love — topics every country fan can relate to. Jackson's Everyman quality is a key factor in his success, but the fact that he lays claim to one of country music's most distinctive voices doesn't hurt, either.

Read on to see the very best Alan Jackson songs.