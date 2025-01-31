We Had NO Idea! Dolly Parton’s Surprising Beauty Secret Revealed

Have you read Dolly Parton's book Behind the Scenes: My Life in Rhinestones yet? It's been out for a while now, and I recommend picking it up.

We were delighted and surprised to hear a factoid about one of our favorites. Did you know that Dolly Parton has been going to bed with all of her makeup on since the 1980s?

As we know, Parton doesn't go for a minimalist makeup look. Nope, it's always been full-on glam for Parton, and she ROCKS it. After all, her glamour has been part of her iconic personal brand for as long as most of us can remember.

If I worked that hard on my makeup daily and were as lovely as she is, I wouldn't want to take it off, either.

A story by Insider reports she said it started when she moved to California in the 1980s and wanted to make sure she was 'camera-ready' at any time. She said:

"I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes. I thought, 'I'm not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I'm going to be ready to go!'"

She also said she didn't want to go to bed with her husband looking like a 'hag.' Like she could ever look like a hag, Dolly is timeless.

Dolly Parton interview Dolly Parton, Screenshot from CBS Mornings YouTube video, Canva loading...

We can't help but wonder how she maintains such beautiful skin if she goes to bed with her makeup on.

Many women are taught from a tender age by their mothers, grandmothers, movies, and magazines the importance of cleaning makeup off their faces before going to bed. I've personally taken that as beauty 'gospel.'

Referencing a story from NBCDFW in Dallas, Texas, Dolly told Insider that it doesn't matter WHEN you wash your face, as long as you wash it once daily.

Well, I'm gonna think about that. Then again, most of us don't have a housekeeper to wash the mascara-smeared pillowcases daily. :)

We love you, Dolly Parton.

