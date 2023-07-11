Did Little Green Men Really Crash Land Their UFO In This TX Town?

Get our free mobile app

Texans are obsessed with alien and UFO encounters, especially this one!

Astronomers are offering that an annular solar eclipse will visit Texas just six months before the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

And that means, with the annual solar eclipse over Texas expected on October 14, 2023, obsessed Texans are looking for more info on alien invasions!

Especially since Texas has already experienced an alien invasion!

Secrets of the Universe/YouTube Canva Creation IL Secrets of the Universe/YouTube Canva Creation IL loading...

When did Texas have an alien invasion? Well, let's take you back away.

In the small Texas town of Aurora in the late 1800s... Wait. Let's stop right there. Aurora? Y'all. Another name for aurora is Aurora Polaris, the natural light display in the Earth's sky that displays brilliant colors, which come on, must be THE color calling card for aliens and an ALIEN just happened to land there... Coincidence, we think not!

YouTube YouTube loading...

Meanwhile, back at the ranch...It's 1897 and the rumor going around the little state of Texas is that in the tiny town of Aurora Texas, a bonafide UFO has just crashed and landed.

But sadly, inside that UFO, the small body of a martian pilot was found lifeless inside.

In keeping with tradition in the 1800s locals must have thought that the most traditional thing to do would be to bury the Martian pilot right away. Texans known for their hospitality and generosity even put together a gravestone for the little green guy.

Max Pixel Max Pixel loading...

Turns out, that the little pilot from no one knows where is STILL buried under a tree at the cemetery, even though the gravestone has since been stolen ( because also it seems, sigh... that Texans are thieves sometimes too)

But then, because Texans are mostly awesome, the townspeople thought enough of the alien that they replaced the stolen headstone with an official landmark as well as an altar to pay homage to extraterrestrials.

Move over Roswell! Here comes Aurora!

Google Maps/TSM Google Maps/TSM loading...

You can visit the landmark in Aurora but according to official reports, the cemetery association has refused all requests to exhume the alien's burial site.

Let us know on our station apps or in the Facebook comments below if you believe aliens exist AND if you think they love Texas as much as we do!