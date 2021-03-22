Get our free mobile app

I'm sure you've heard the sordid story of the Reverend Travis Clark. If not, let me jog your memory. This Pearl River, Louisiana priest was caught allegedly having a threesome with not one, but two dominatrixes on the altar of the church he presided over last year! The tawdry affair was reportedly witnessed by a pedestrian who just happened to be walking by the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and saw the whole scene unfold from through an open window. That unnamed witness called police, who would get there moments later.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly saw that the sex acts taking place in the church were being videoed - professionally. There were lights and props (of the sexual variety) everywhere! The priest (37-year old Travis Clark) and the 2 Seattle-based corset clad dominatrixes (41-year old Mindy Dixon and 28-year-old Melissa Cheng) were all arrested on obscenity charges. According to FOX News, police reportedly found lighting on the stage, a cell phone mounted on a tripod for recording the unholy trinity, and sex toys surrounding the altar.

Now, new charges are being brought against the trio for vandalism. Unfortunately for the church, much of the dirty business seems to have happened on the altar itself. The church believed that the altar needed to be burned and replaced with an untainted one. A new one was consecrated in October of last year.

An attorney for Dixon and Cheng say that prosecutors have "overstepped their bounds," as these were the actions of consenting adults on private property.