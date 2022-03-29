In your opinion, would an ETX man be willing to take this new male birth control pill?

Just based on a preliminary survey I've done of the guys with whom I work, it looks like more than half of them say they would consider checking out this new male birth control pill that's been all over the news as of late.

After all, this new pill is allegedly up to 99% effective when tested on rats and somehow works without hormones.

Apparently, scientists and researchers have been trying to develop an effective oral contraceptive designed for men for decades, according to Abdullah Al Noman, one of the graduate students working on this project in the University of Minnesota Lab, working on behalf of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

ACS presented findings last Wednesday at a seminar during which it was announced the company may be ready for human trials as early as the 3rd quarter of 2022.

The ACS said of other oral contraceptive options being developed for men, that "the majority of male birth control pills in the works use hormones to target testosterone, which could potentially cause side effects such as weight gain, depression and increased low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels."

(Hey, women have never liked these side effects. So, why the heck would men?)

And so, ACS is focused on developing a non-hormonal option to avoid these side effects.

When tested on rats, it was 99% effective AND the male rats were able to reproduce within 4 to 6 weeks after ceasing the birth control.

So what say you East Texas men? If this new oral contraceptive proves itself during human trials, would you be willing to take it? Let us know in the comments.

