Canada Is Insisting on Masks for the Craziest Reason

Those wacky Canadians...

This past week, the Canadian Health Ministry came out with guidance that if you decide to get busy with your significant other, you should use protection. Makes sense. However, it's not the protection that you thought they'd recommend.

They want you to wear a mask when you're having sex.

Yep, mask up when you are getting physical.

Here is the actual statement from our neighbors to the north:

Sexual health is an important part of our overall health. However, sex can be complicated in the time of COVID-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for COVID-19. Like other activities during COVID-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimize the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus.

Call me crazy, but wouldn't wearing a mask during those moments be just a little UN-ROMANTIC? And, perhaps cut down on the "options" involved?

Maybe since it's Canada they might be thinking about a little role play as a goalie?

I guess when your partner says that they're wearing 'nothing but a smile,' that's not exactly true anymore.