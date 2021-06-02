Amazon Will No Longer Test Jobseekers for Marijuana

It’s about damn time. I’ve been waiting for one of the big employers to set the example when it comes to removing the stigma of marijuana use.

Don’t get me wrong – I totally understand testing for marijuana in states where it’s still illegal. But it just doesn’t make sense to me to test people for cannabis in states where it’s been legalized. Not to mention, there are cities and states that have banned employers from testing for it.

Fox 7 Austin reports that Amazon announced on Tuesday (June 2) that it would no longer test potential employees for marijuana.

Not that you can be high on the job, mind you. The company says it will conduct “impairment checks” on employees while working. In addition, some positions will require a marijuana test in accordance with Department of Transportation requirements.

Amazon also announced its support for the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021. The measure would legalize marijuana at the federal level.

I realize there are those out there who view marijuana as a gateway drug, but I’m not one of them. I know people who have used marijuana for decades and never tried the hard stuff. My belief is that if people want to do cocaine, speed, etc., they’re going to do it regardless of whether or not marijuana is legal.

Oh yeah, and people who want to smoke pot are going to do it whether or not it’s legal, as well. So, we might as well make some tax dollars from it.

