AMBER Alert Issued For 3-Month-Old. Baby Is Safe, Father Is Dead

Wednesday evening a Texas state-wide AMBER Alert was issued around 10:30 p.m. for a 3-month-old child that was abducted by his father after a custody dispute took place in Spring, Texas (a northern suburb of Houston). That alert was later canceled by law enforcement around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Texas received calls about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening and learned that a 3-month-old had been kidnapped by its father after he allegedly shot both his wife and mother-in-law in the head at close range.

The 9-1-1 call was placed by the suspect's 14-year-old child who ran to get help after witnessing the horrific event, according to ABC13. The suspect, 41-year-old Obinna Igbokwe, left the scene with his son after apparently having an argument with his wife over the possibility of a divorce. He fled the scene heading north towards Dallas on I-45.

While making his way north, the suspect stopped and dropped his son off at a hotel in Corsicana and told the front desk clerk that he would be back for him but he never returned. The hotel employees made a call to the Corsicana Police department and told them they had a baby in their care and the father never came back. Corsicana PD contacted Montgomery County authorities to let them know they had custody of the missing child and then alerted nearby agencies in Ellis and Navarro Counties.

Igbokwe was spotted by Ennis Police around 1 a.m. and pursued him until he finally pulled over in a shopping center parking lot. That is where the suspect took his own life (News4SanAntonio.com). He was later pronounced dead at a Dallas hospital.

The baby, Mansa Igbokwe, is safe and unharmed and is in the custody of his immediate family. Tangela Igbokwe, the suspect's wife is listed in critical condition and his mother-in-law Linda Larkins was pronounced dead at the residence where the altercation began.

