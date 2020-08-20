UPDATE: The Amber Alert for these two missing teens has been cancelled as of early Friday morning. KTXS and CBS11 are reporting that the girls were found safe. No other information about their disappearance has been released at this time

==============================================

ORIGINAL STORY:

The eleven and thirteen year old sisters have not been seen since 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in the North Texas town of Santo in Palo Pinto County.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's office stating:

The Palo Pinto County Seriff's office is searching for Sarah Beth Hull, white, female, 11 years old, 5'0", 100 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes, and unknown clothing. Natalie Renea Hull, white, female, 13 years old, 5'0", 100 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and unknown clothing. Victims were last seen at 04:00 am on 08/20/2020, on the 100 block of E. Waterplant Road, Santo, TX. Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's office at 940-659-2085.