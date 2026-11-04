Denny's in Tyler is getting a new location at 1226 South Beckham Avenue, with the restaurant scheduled to open Monday, November 9. The former Grandy's location has been getting a makeover, and the new restaurant is preparing to welcome customers. Here's what we know about the opening, the existing West Gentry location, and birthday rewards.

For people who work in that part of town, this is welcome news. Videos posted online show the new restaurant looking clean, updated, and inviting as you walk through the doors.

You might notice plenty of cars in the parking lot this week, but don't get too excited just yet. The restaurant is still finishing up construction and training its new staff members. The grand opening is scheduled for next week.

Is the West Gentry Parkway Denny's Closing?

There's also been a question about what will happen to the existing Denny's on West Gentry Parkway. According to an employee training at the new location, the West Gentry Parkway restaurant will close once the South Beckham location opens.

READ MORE: Best Cinnamon Rolls in Tyler, Texas: Where to Find Them

Does Denny's Offer Free Birthday Food?

Another question popped up online about birthday freebies. Someone wanted to know whether Denny's offers anything special for customers celebrating a birthday. The employee said customers can receive a free cheesecake or a free simple breakfast plate. However, you'll need to redeem the offer through an online Denny's Rewards account to take advantage of it. Be sure to check the account for the current offer and redemption details.

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What to Expect at the New Tyler Denny's

It's always exciting to see another restaurant opening in Tyler. A new location means another dining option for the community and jobs for local employees.

The new Denny's opens Monday, November 9, at 1226 South Beckham Avenue. If you stop by to check it out, enjoy your meal, and remember to tip your servers!

10 Restaurants Tyler Residents Want to Replace the Closed Wendy's on Loop 323 Tyler residents didn't hold back after the permanent closure of the Wendy's on Loop 323. From Waffle House and Culver's to In-N-Out, Taco Casa, and White Castle, these were some of the restaurants East Texans said they'd most like to see replace the former Wendy's location. Which one would you choose? Gallery Credit: Tara Holley