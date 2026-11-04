Brickstreet Bistro is bringing a fresh restaurant concept to downtown Tyler at 118 West Erwin Street. The new restaurant takes over the former Culture ETX location, with executive chef Dylan Sexton serving up everything from New York-style pizza and pasta to seafood, steaks, and chops. Here's what to know about the new downtown dining option.

A New Chapter for the Former Culture ETX Location

For years, many people knew this location as Culture ETX, where Chef Lance McWhorter served up some incredible dishes. Recently, Chef Lance took to social media to announce that he was stepping away from the restaurant to focus on other projects. That also meant a new chapter for the space, with executive chef Dylan Sexton taking over and bringing a fresh concept to downtown Tyler.

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Meet Brick Street Bistro and Executive Chef Dylan Sexton

Chef Dylan worked alongside Chef Lance for years, and this transition had been in the works long before the public announcement on social media. While plenty of people will certainly miss Chef Lance and what he created at Culture ETX, there's already excitement surrounding what's next.

The new restaurant is called Brickstreet Bistro, and the menu has plenty to get excited about. You can find pasta, pizza, flatbreads, seafood, steaks, chops, and more. If you're just looking for a quick bite while spending time downtown, you can also grab a slice of New York-style pizza.

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When Is Brickstreet Bistro Open?

Brick Street Bistro is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner, making it another option when you're looking for somewhere to eat in downtown Tyler.

There's also been a question floating around about The Plaid Rabbit Social Club & Speakeasy at Heritage East. If you enjoy stopping in for a cocktail and the fun atmosphere, you're in luck. Nothing has changed there, and The Plaid Rabbit remains open.

It's always exciting to see new restaurants and concepts coming to downtown Tyler. Congratulations to Chef Dylan and the Brick Street Bistro team on the new venture, and best wishes to Chef Lance as he moves on to his next projects. It's great to see people continuing to invest in downtown Tyler!

26 Of Tyler's Most Favorite Restaurants According To Residents When asked what their favorite restaurant was right now, Tyler residents answered with these restaurants. Give them a try and one of these places could become your new favorite place Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1