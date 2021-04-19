Amber Alert Issued for Two Texas Teenagers

Get our free mobile app

An Amber Alert has been issued for two teenage girls who are presumed to be in grave and immediate danger.

The Amber Alert, issued earlier this morning, concerns not one but two possible abductions of two Texas teens. Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17, were last seen together at 2 am Sunday morning at 1724 S. Highway 175 in Seagoville, which is located southeast of Dallas. Seagoville is an hour and a half away from Tyler.

Devany is 5′2″ with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt with jeans and brown boots. She was also seen wearing a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Marina is 5′9″ with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt, and shorts.

The relationship between the two Texas teens is currently unknown. However, anyone with information about these teenagers’ whereabouts is urged to call the police right away.

An AMBER Alert is a rapid notification system to alert the public and solicit their assistance when a child has been abducted and is facing grave danger. The U.S. Department of Justice recommends the following criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert:

1) There is reasonable belief by law enforcement an abduction has occurred;

2) The abduction is of a child age 17 years or younger;

3) The law-enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death;

4) There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

Here is a video from CBSDFW via Youtube describing both girls and the Amber Alert information.

Our thoughts are with the families of these two teens.