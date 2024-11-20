How To Answer Four Popular Trick Questions From Texas Cops

Getting pulled over sucks. Whether it's for allegedly speeding in Dallas, TX, or for allegedly not coming to a complete stop in Del Rio, TX, it sucks. Did you know that there are four "trick questions" that officers tend to ask us?

So before you get pulled over again, let's take a look at these "trick questions." These are questions that are regularly asked during traffic stops to attempt to get the driver on the record for breaking the law.

You might be surprised to learn that all four questions seem pretty standard. For instance, if your kids were playing pretend police officers, they'd probably use them.

The Four Questions Cops Like To Ask:

Have you ever been asked any of these questions? According to White Law PLLC, how you answer these questions can change how the interaction will go and could affect whether or not you get into trouble.

From the moment you’re pulled over, an officer’s number one priority is to gather evidence and build a case against you. If you don’t think that’s true, keep reading to find out how answers to seemingly innocent questions will be used against you.

Here are a few suggested ways to answer each question. Keep the answers short and respectful.

Do you know how fast you were going? "I was going the speed limit." Can we search your car? "No." Where are you coming from? "Officer, I'm just trying to get home." Do you know why I pulled you over? "I do not."

Best of luck! And remember to slow down.

