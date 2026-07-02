The funeral services have been announced for a teenager from Rusk who died attempting to rescue his cousin on Lake Jacksonville. It's such a tragic death that took place in East Texas but we need to remember this teenager as a hero.

Funeral Services Announced for Rhilynn Myers

The funeral for 15-year-old Rhilynn Myers has been scheduled for Friday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Autry Funeral Home. There has been a visitation scheduled for 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.

The family is inviting everyone to say a final goodbye to Rhilynn.

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How the Lake Jacksonville Tragedy Happened

The tragic incident took place on Sunday, June 28, as Jacksonville Police said that emergency crews were called to Lake Jacksonville Campgrounds at approximately 2:31 p.m. regarding reports of a drowning.

Rhilynn's cousin had accidentally moved into deeper water on an inflatable device. That is when Rhilynn entered the water to bring the child to shallower water, but he never made it back to shore.

Rhilynn was heard calling out for help before going underwater. A boater pulled Rhilynn from the water and attempted lifesaving measures before first responders arrived. Rhilynn was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Jacksonville Police Department is still investigating the incident.

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How the Community Can Support the Family

Here is a link to the GoFundMe established by Rhilynn's family. If you're able to help, it would be greatly appreciated.

Hearing about this tragedy is heartbreaking and we are all wishing the best for Rhilynn's family during this extremely difficult time.

Eight Water Safety Tips to Keep You Afloat This Summer Beach and pool days have arrived on the SouthCoast, and it's always important to know how to keep yourself, and your family, safe while spending time around water. This summer, keep these water safety tips in mind, courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team. Gallery Credit: Kari Jakobsen