(KNUE-FM) You know the old saying that ‘everything’s bigger in Texas.’ Well, that can be said about the firework shows. People across East Texas love to celebrate with fireworks, especially on the Fourth of July. And there will be a new location for the always well-attended Tyler Fireworks Festival.

Where the Tyler Fireworks Festival Is Moving

According to CBS 19, Tyler’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival is moving to The Park of East Texas, which is a wonderful venue and the same location for our upcoming Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival!

The new location will offer expanded entertainment options as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday!

READ MORE: What Do You Think About Drones Instead of Fireworks on the 4th?

When and Where the Festival Will Take Place

The Tyler Fireworks Festival will take place on Saturday, July 4, from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The event will be free to the public.

Get our free mobile app

What to Expect at the New Tyler Fireworks Festival

Make sure to bring your appetite, as there will be food trucks on site, local vendors, family-friendly activities and a fireworks show to finish off the night. If you want to know more specifics about the upcoming celebration you can check out the festival website for more information.

The president and CEO of The Park of East Texas, Cody Rosenbalm, said, “By bringing the event to The Park, we’re able to build on what people already love while adding more entertainment and space to celebrate this historic 250th anniversary of our country.”

It’s always fun to hear that some of our favorite events are only getting bigger and better. The Fourth of July is always fun in East Texas and it just got better. Make sure to put this on your calendar now. You won’t want to miss any of the fun in the new location.

How Do Fireworks Get Their Colors? Besides being a fun fact to impress your friends during the finale, knowing what makes fireworks work is a reminder of just how intertwined our daily lives are with Earth’s natural resources. Some of these minerals are considered critical commodities, meaning they’re vital to modern life and can be difficult to source. So the next time you see a shimmering white sparkle or a deep red bloom over the Mohawk River, you’ll know: there's real science, and some pretty rare elements behind all that beauty. It all comes down to chemistry. When fireworks are launched, metallic compounds, also called mineral elements, are heated to really hot temperatures. And as they burn, they emit specific colors of light. The more complex the mix, the more dazzling the display. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM