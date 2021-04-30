Where Does the Saying ‘April Showers Bring May Flowers’ Come from?

I started thinking about how it would be the month May in just one more day. Time surely has flown by this year!

I was doing the parent carpool thing this morning taking my friend's daughter to school and she was telling me how it was raining a little bit on the way to my house. I looked at her with a quizzical face through my rearview mirror because it hasn't really rained in East Texas much all month (as you can see here), but if that's what she saw who I am to judge? Maybe she saw some raindrops yesterday and confused it with today?



"April Showers bring May flowers!" I said aloud from the driver's seat.

"What?" Kira said, with her little 9-year-old voice reaching a high-pitched squeak.

"Have you ever heard of that saying before, 'April showers bring May flowers'?" I inquired.

"No. What does that mean?" she asked me.

"It just means that a whole lotta rain during the month of April means lots of pretty flowers will be coming in May."

"Ohhhhhh!" Kira exclaimed.

As I drove onto the school parking lot and dropped Kira off for school, I began wondering where that famous saying came from.

I looked it up on Google and found quite a few websites that referenced the origins stemming from an old poem from some dudes in England or possibly Ireland. It sounds more like an Irish saying, I told myself, as if I was some sort of knowledgeable historian. The poem supposedly said, “Sweet April showers, do spring May flowers.”

It is supposed to rain a lot during the first week of May in Longview and other parts of ETX. We might even get some thunderstorms. Grab the umbrella!

