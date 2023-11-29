Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Expected In East Texas Thursday

Get our free mobile app

East Texas is no stranger when it comes to severe weather. We have experienced it all, but it's been a bit since we've had the potential for severe weather that produces high winds, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado, but it is all possible Thursday.

KLTV 7 Chief Meteorologist Katie Vossler has declared a First Alert weather day mainly for the southern portions of East Texas and for all of Deep East Texas because of the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes by Thursday afternoon.

It's going to be raining off and on all day Thursday with some areas of heavy rainfall at times. If you know of an area that is prone to flooding, you'll want to avoid it, especially if you can't see the road surface.

All forms of severe weather are possible in Deep East Texas on Thursday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the central and northern portions of East Texas under a marginal risk of seeing a severe thunderstorm develop (5% chance) while areas to the south are under a slight risk of a severe thunderstorm. In Deep East Texas there is an enhanced risk of a severe thunderstorm forming. With all severe storms, a tornado may and can form without warning.

With moderate to heavy rainfall expected throughout the day, up to 2" of rainfall could occur causing flash flooding. If any storm becomes severe we could see wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour and that kind of storm could produce hail and a damaging tornado too.

Stay weather-aware Thursday afternoon into the evening.

