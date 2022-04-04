You Ready? Koe Wetzel’s Giving Us a Taste of His New Single Now

Last month videos of Koe Wetzel singing this new song started surfacing online from live shows. Originally titled "Uhhh I Once Had Sex with an Armadillo, But Then Thought Twice About it Because Armadillos Carry Leprosy and I Don't Want Leprosy," it looks as if Koe has shortened the title, probably to make it easier to caption on TikTok.

Over the past few days Koe has shared backstage clips of himself drinking a shower beer, and flipping off a mirror while the brand new song played. No release date yet, but it's safe to expect it at literally any moment. Check it out:

And just in case you missed our announcement on Koe Wetzel Day, Radio Texas, LIVE! and 101.5 KNUE, the same people who bring you Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the inaugural Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, are proud to bring you the inaugural DOWNTOWN Rose City Music Festival starring Koe Wetzel, on the Square in Tyler.

That's the right we're bringing the East Texas native back home. Tickets haven't gone on sale yet, we still haven't even announced the full lineup, but man are we stoked. I can pretty much guarantee that whoever you're thinking is coming with Koe, you are incorrect.

UPDATE: Got ourselves a video teaser this afternoon.

You can expect full details and tickets to go on sale in the next few weeks. Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile app to be among the first to find out who will be joining Koe on the bill this fall in Tyler.

Also, remember when Koe first learned how to TikTok?

