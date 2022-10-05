Are Y’all Ready for MusicFest at Steamboat Springs ’23? More Artists TBA

Gentlemen and ladies start your livers!.. and skis. The MusicFest will return to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, January 7-12, 2023 for its 37th year. If you don't have tickets you may want to hop on the wait-list.

This year's lineup incldues:

Band of Heathens, Ben Haggard, Bri Bagwell, Bruce Robison, Carson Jeffrey, Charlie Robison, Cody Canada and the Departed, Courtney Patton, Dalton Domino, Dean Dillon, Doug Moreland, Flatland Cavalry, Ian Munsick, Jack Ingram, Jacob Stelly, Jamie Lin Wilson, Josh Ward, Kaitlin Butts, Kat Hasty, Kolby Cooper, Mike & the Moonpies, Ned Ledoux, Randall King, Shane Smith & the Saints, Slade Coulter, Stoney LaRue, The Steel Woods, Triston Marez, Wade Bowen, and so many more.

The MusicFest packages include 6 days and 5 nights of resort lodging, 4 full day ski lift passes and 1 night ski lift pass, unlimited gondola rides, plus credentials to over 200 hours of live music at The MusicFest! The only festival of its kind offering the best in adventure, sport and song. Visit reservations.themusicfest.com for lodging options and pricing details. Package prices with lodging, skiing and the marathon of music start at less than the “at the window” resort pricing for 4-day lift tickets!

Dickson has announced that more artists will be announced. And remind fans that artists may perform in various arrangements including groups, song swaps, trios, duos, solos, unannounced collaborations. Basically you never know when or where or if your favorite singer may show up.

Radio Texas, LIVE! is heard on great radio stations in Colorado, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas: Grand Junction: 995 KEKB, Sioux Falls: KIKN 100.5, Abilene: KEAN 105.1, Austin: KOKEFM, Midland-Odessa: KNFM Lone Star 92, Killeen-Temple KUSJ US 105, San Angelo: KKCN 103.1, Texarkana: KKYR Kicker 102.5, Lawton: KLAW 101, Lubbock: KQBR 99.5, Victoria: KXAX 104.3, Livingston: KIXS 107.9, Lufkin/Nacogdoches: KYKS Kicks 105.1, Wichita Falls: KWFS Lonestar 102.3. Shreveport: KXKS 93.7, Amarillo: KATP 101.9 The Bull, and originating from Tyler/Longview: 101.5 KNUE.

